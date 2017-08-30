Menlo Park Kiwanis Club announces September speakers

A returning veteran, an author, and directors of two non-profit services will speak at Menlo Park Kiwanis Club meetings in September.

September 5

Paul Limson served six years in the U.S. Navy as a medic. Since his discharge he has embarked on a four-year college degree in medical sciences and is currently in his second year of study at Canada College. Paul will discuss services available to returning vets and the challenges of transitioning from the military to civilian life.

September 12

Author Gisela Zebroski will speak about her book, Berlin Airlift, the Candy Bomber Story and I. When WWII broke out in 1939, Zebroski’s privileged childhood came to an abrupt end. She and her family fled from one country to another, eventually winding up in Berlin at war’s end, but without her father who was missing in action. In 1948, Stalin blocked all land access to the city, and over the next 11 months, American and British bombers brought 2.3 million tons of supplies to the city’s residents via “Operation Vittles”. Her talk covers some of the details of survival during those years and additional historical background that led to the Iron Curtain and the Cold War.

September 19

Daniel “Apollo” Chacon, Assistant Director of the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, will talk about work done by the foundation on burn prevention and safety. The non-profit organization works with health care providers, firefighters, emergency workers, burn care professionals, burn survivors and others to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and to make burn injuries a thing of the past.

September 26

Laura Swartzel is Associate Director of Older Adult Services for Peninsula Family Service. While getting older is inevitable, no one needs to face aging alone. That’s why the agency’s Older Adult Services helps people stay connected to their community, to their neighbors, and to their passion for life. Programs are designed to break down barriers and to provide opportunity, financial stability and wellness for aging members of the community. She’ll provide a progress report on the organization’s efforts and results.

Kiwanis Club Meetings are held every Tuesday at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15, and the club welcomes visitors. Contact the club to attend any of the programs or for more details.