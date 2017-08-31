It’s a wrap – Santa Cruz Avenue sidewalks are complete

Menlo Park City Council members were joined by Menlo Park City School District officials this morning for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the Santa Cruz Avenue sidewalks project. The sidewalk provide safer walking along the busy street for Hillview Middle School students as well as residents.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured both the staged (top) and real action (below). Pictured top (left to right) are Council members Peter Ohtaki, Catherine Carlton, Ray Mueller, Rich Cline and Mayor Kirsten Keith joined by Superintendent of Schools Eric Burmeister and Ahmad Sheikholeslami, Chief Business and Operations Officer for the MPCSD.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017