M-A’s new G-Wing makes its formal debut amidst fanfare – and song

Administrators, teachers, students, parents, architects, construction workers, and members of the community gathered late Thursday afternoon for the formal opening of Menlo-Atherton High School’s new G wing, which includes 20 classrooms, eight collaboration spaces and a new food service area.

After a welcome by Principal Simone Rick-Kennel, the attendees were serenaded by the M-A Choir led by teacher Patrick Maier in a very clever song called simply G Wing. A sample: “You used to the be the Gu-lag back in M-A days of yore, a dusty lonely outpost, teachers seen never more. But now you’re back and beautiful like a nip and tuck. Proud and lovely member, you’re no longer an ugly duckling…”

Simone stressed what a difference the new G wing has made for students: “In my 15 years here, I’ve never seen a more diverse group of students hanging out together. It underscores our motto, ‘strength through diversity.'”

She touched on some of the new building’s features, in addition to the covered patio:

Two split classrooms with a movable wall offer opportunities for larger collaborative sessions as well as standard teaching

Classrooms have multiple whiteboards as well as a SmartBoard in each

Eight food service lines make it easier and faster to get brunch and lunch

The formal part of the dedication concluded with a ribbon cutting by (left to right) Michele Breen, JP Nelson, Alan Perry, and Shaheen Mohammed.

Then it was on to the maroon and gold cupcakes provided by PTO co-presidents Katie Parsons and Mary Murphy. Who’da thunk those two colors could sparkle so brightly on a hot afternoon?

Photos by Sarah Frivold and Edgar Lopez (c) 2017