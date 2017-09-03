Tot Lot Play Zone resumes at the Arrillaga Recreation Center on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 7

Children can run, jump, play, and socialize with other youngsters at the City of Menlo Park’s popular Tot Lot open play zone starting this fall on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 7.

Tot Lot is a weekly drop-in program held at the Arrillaga Recreation Center in Burgess Park for preschool aged children from 2 to 5 years old on Thursday mornings from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, September through June.

Children have the opportunity make new friends and explore a tactile environment while jumping in bounce houses, tumbling on foam mats and other gymnastics play equipment, rolling around on scooters and in toy cars, throwing and catching foam balls, and more.

Select holiday Tot Lot programs will be offered throughout the year featuring a different holiday-themed craft that children can create and take home.

Adult supervision is required at all times during the Tot Lot program. An admission fee of $5 per child is collected before entry into the Tot Lot Play Zone.

For more information please call the Arrillaga Recreation Center, Monday–Friday, at 650-330-2200 or visit the Tot Lot webpage.

Originally appeared on menlopark.org; used with permission