Hats off to teachers at Left Bank Menlo Park

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series spotlighting the special features of local restaurants that may not be obvious or well-known. If you think one of your favorite Menlo Park restaurants qualifies, please email us at tips[a]inmenlo.com.

We stopped by Left Bank Brasserie on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park today for lunch and saw signs celebrating faculty members by offering a 10% discount on the bill through September 30. What a great way to show appreciation for the good work local teachers do!

A downtown mainstay, Left Bank celebrated its 19th anniversary in July. The space housed the Bank of America in the 1950s and was at one time Menlo Cinema.

Today, we were reminded how good the Salade Nicoise is; our companion went with the always dependable burger.

Restaurant guide Zagat sums up its appeal: “For ‘a bit of France in the Bay area,’ this ‘good, all-purpose’ brasserie chainlet (from La Folie chef Roland Passot) rolls out a ‘satisfying’ ‘traditiona’ menu in ‘pleasant’ settings reminiscent of Paris; though it can be ‘crowded and noisy’, that also boosts the ‘authentic’ feel.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017