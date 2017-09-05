Ravenswood Avenue railroad crossing changes will be selected after series of public meetings

The final alternatives of the Ravenswood Avenue Railroad Crossing study will be presented at three upcoming public meetings in preparation for the Menlo Park City Council’s selection of the preferred alternative.

The following public meetings will include presentations about the project, and the team will be taking feedback to help the City Council make their decision:

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, 7:00 pm, Planning Commission, City Council Chambers

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, 7:00 pm, Complete Streets Commission, City Council Chambers

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 7:00 pm, City Council, City Council Chambers

The project team will present the proposed alternatives and impacts, including construction and “shoofly” designs. The community will have the opportunity to weigh in on track elevation options and connectivity issues.

Once the City Council has selected a preferred alternative, the City staff will move forward with the environmental and design phase.

This project team is evaluating the engineering feasibility of replacing the existing at-grade crossings of the Caltrain tracks by building grade separations of the roadways from the tracks at Ravenswood Avenue, Oak Grove Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, with priority given to Ravenswood Avenue.

Visit the project webpage for more information about the project and previous public meetings.

Originally appeared on the City of Menlo Park blog; used with permission

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2016