The film Frida will be screened at Menlo Park library on Sept. 12

The Menlo Park Library will present a screening of Frida, the award-winning biopic drama about painter Frida Kahlo, starring Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina. The film is rated “R.” The event is free, and will take place at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 12, in the main library at 800 Alma Street.