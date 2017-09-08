Dr. Mallika Sarabhai performs at M-A PAC on September 16

Renowned danseuse, choreographer and activist Dr. Mallika Sarabhai will be performing at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center with her troupe from the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts on September 16 at 6:00 pm.

Dr. Sarabhai has repeatedly sought to engage and question contemporary and age-old issues through the medium of dance and theater. The performance will also feature Revanta Sarabhai, son of Dr. Sarabhai, who has established himself as a contemporary choreographer and dancer.

This performance is hosted in collaboration with three organizations devoted to the arts and social causes – Indians for Collective Action (ICA), Art Forum SF and The Montalvo Arts at the Villa Montalvo Art Residency Program.

There are different levels of tickets/sponsorships available. VIP tickets are available for $200 and include a dinner reception with Dr. Sarabhai and the team.