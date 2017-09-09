Dogs in action at second annual Paws for Paws event in Menlo Park

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured a bit of the informal action this morning at the second annual Paws for Paws event in Menlo Park with a K-9 demonstration photo supplied by Menlo Park Police Chief Robert Jonsen.

Profits from this year’s event funds MPPD’s K-9 program along with scholarships that support victims of crime as well as youth-related community sports programs.

The Menlo Park Police Foundation is comprised of several community leaders and directed by former Menlo Park Police Commander Terri Molakides.

Top photo by Robb Most (c) 2017; K-9 demonstration by Rob Jonsen