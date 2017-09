3rd Annual Tuolumne River Film Festival set for Sept. 17

The 3rd Annual Tuolumne River Film Festival will take place at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center on September 17 starting at 6:30 pm.

This year’s festival will feature short films from the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, live music, and an ice cream social courtesy of Three Twins Ice Cream.

Tickets can be purchased online for just $10, or you can buy tickets at the door for $15.