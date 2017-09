CA-TF3 currently headed to Florida in response to Hurricane Irma

Reports Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman:

“30 Personnel left early Friday morning at 2:00 am with vehicles and equipment as part of a convoy traveling across the country.

“51 Personnel left Saturday morning at 4:00 am in two buses. They hope to catch up to the equipment convoy.

“The current destination is Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, which is 2,465 miles away.”

Photo courtesy of Menlo Fire