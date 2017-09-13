Atherton Arts Foundation hosts artists show on Sept. 15

Ten local artists are participating in the Atherton Arts Foundation show titled Through Artists Eyes: Land, Sea and Sky. An open-to-the-public reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 4:00 to 7:30 pm in the Jennings Pavilion at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Avenue, Atherton.

On display will be paintings, sculpture, felt, wood, textiles, and bonsai. Participating artists are Lisa Chu, Jan Prisco, Gordon Deeg, Bill Thompson, Sangeeta Kapoor, Rachel Tirosh, Mary Jo Koch, Bonnie J. Smith and Susan Payne-Trutna.