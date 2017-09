Learn about the Silk Road at library talk on Sept. 19

The Silk Road: Ancient Globalization it the title of a talk given by docents from the Asian Art Museum at the Menlo Park Library on September 19.

Technologies, commodities, and religions were spread, and cultures were transformed, on the Silk Road.

The event is free, thanks to the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, and will take place at 6:30 pm at the Main Library at 800 Alma Street.