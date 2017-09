Teens & young adults invited to SafeSpace launch party on Sept. 16

This Saturday, September 16, youth and young adults (12-26) are invited to the free SafeSpace Center Launch Party from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at 1162 El Camino Real in Menlo Park.

There will be music, food, a selfie wall, a mural wall, and a raffle with lots of prizes (including an Apple watch).

SafeSpace is a youth mental health center focused on advocacy, anti-stigma and wellness initiatives along with youth-based clinical services.