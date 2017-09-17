Filoli’s Autumn Festival will be held on September 23

Some of the returning activities include the Filoli heirloom fruit tasting, Gentlemen’s Orchard Tours, Sequoia the Eagle and Friends, bubblesmith, SF Zoomobile, as well as autumn classics, such as pumpkin decorating, old-fashioned cider press with Filoli apples, and a puppeteer.

Floral demonstrations, local vendors, and Filoli’s own handcrafted products for sale will be found throughout the property.

New activities include the Autumn Scavenger Hunt and Bees on Display.

This festival includes art projects to help celebrate the different holidays of the season, such as mandala making, face painting, and crafts for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Throughout the event, there will be flexible food options for sale on site at the Quail’s Nest Café. A barbecue lunch is offered for purchase on the Woodland Court where it will transition into Autumn Afterglow when visitors will enjoy music, appetizers, wine, beer, and soft drinks also available for purchase.

The event marks the opening day for Filoli’s Estate Trail. For the first time, visitors may tour Filoli through this mile-long loop. This experience will take visitors through the fields, across the San Andreas fault and to Red’s Barn, where the Roth family housed their prize horses.

Tickets to Autumn Festival can be purchase online; $25 for adults; $10 for children from 5-17; $5 for children 3-4 years of age; free 2 years old and under.