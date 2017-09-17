The duck pond at the Menlo Park Civic Center will get cleaned this coming week

On Sept. 18, the Menlo Park Department of Public Works will begin cleaning the pond at the Civic Center in two stages.

The upper section of the pond will be cleaned first, followed by the lower section. This method will provide water for the wildlife during all stages of the cleaning. No chemicals will be used to clean the pond.

Staff will also clean the filter and inspect the pump and pipes that circulate water through the system. The debris will be removed manually and the pond structure will be power washed. The project is estimated to be completed in one week.

