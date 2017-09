Friends of the Library book sale set for September 23-24

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library will hold a two-day book sale on September 23rd and 24th, featuring thousands of books. The event will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, and from noon until 2:00 pm on Sunday. Shoppers on Sunday will be able to fill a bag with books for two dollars.

All proceeds support programs and events at the Menlo Park Library. The sale will take place at the Main Library at 800 Alma Street.