“Social Contagion: How to Catch Resilience” is topic of M-A Parent Education Series on Sept. 21

Authors Lee Daniel Kravetz and Julie Lythcott-Haims will address Social Contagion: How to Catch Resilience on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, from 7:00 – 8:30 pm at the M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC) as part of the M-A Parent Education Series. Register: https://strangecontagion2017ma.eventbrite.com

From social media to state-of-the art healthcare and education, Silicon Valley is uniquely good at making things that catch. Yet in 2009, Silicon Valley created something that was never supposed to catch but did, ensnaring students, parents, and the community.

Lee Daniel Kravetz, author of Strange Contagion: Inside the Surprising Science of Infectious Behaviors and Viral Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves, and Julie Lythcott-Haims, New York Times bestselling author of How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success and Real American are the featured speakers.