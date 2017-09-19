“I Superstar” children’s talent competition set for Sunday, September 24

“I Superstar” Children’s Talent Competition is dedicated to providing a stage for young children in San Francisco Bay Area.

The contestants will compete in the order of age group 6-9, age group 10-13, and age group 14-17. All the results will be announced at the very end of the finale. There will be a 1st place, a 2nd place and a 3rd place Award for each age group as well as other awards.

The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Menlo Atherton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online.

