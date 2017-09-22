Peter and Will Anderson Trio will appear at M-A PAC on Sept. 23

The Peter and Will Anderson Trio will be performing at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 pm as part of the Palo Alto Jazz Alliance’s 25th anniversary celebration. Tickets are available online.

The Anderson Twins Trio, featuring Peter and Will Anderson, have been called “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone,”,= by the New York Times. Though well known on the East Coast, their appearances on the West Coast are fairly rare.

The Andersons have performed with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the Village Vanguard Orchestra, the Jimmy Heath Big Band, Cecile McLorin Salvant, and many more — at venues like the Blue Note, Kennedy Center, DC’s Blues Alley, and the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

They’ll be joined by guitarist Felix Unger, one of their contemporaries from Juilliard, at their upcoming appearance.

This program utilizes part of the City of Menlo Park’s allotment of programmable days at M-A PAC as part of the City’s joint use agreement with the Sequoia Union High School District.