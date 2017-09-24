2017 Golden Acorn award winners will be recognized Thursday at Stanford Park Hotel

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on September 24, 2017

Local teen Shay Patel (pictured above), whose organization Alley Oop Kids has been featured on InMenlo a number of times, is among the recipients of the 2017 Golden Acorn Awards presented by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce. Most recently Shay ran an after-school camp for summer school kids in the Ravenswood School District in East Palo Alto.

“It’s really cool! I didn’t expect to be recognized!” he told InMenlo.

Now in its forty-first year, the Chamber awards recognize community achievement through the volunteer efforts and contributions of organizations and individuals. There will be a reception for this year’s winners on Sept. 28 at the Stanford Park Hotel from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Registration is available online.

Stanford women’s basketball coach and Menlo Park resident Tara VanDerveer will give the keynote address starting at 5:15 pm.

Other winners are:

• The Rotary Club of Menlo Park, whose Foundation Menlo Park Rotary Foundation each year awards $70,000 to $130,000 in scholarships to deserving local high school seniors who are accepted to four year colleges

• Rebuilding Together Peninsula, which brings volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners through repairs and clean up days

• Juanita Croft, a founding member and leader of the Belle Haven Community Development Fund, whose mini-grant program offers small grants for local projects and events that benefit the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park

• Rex Ianson, who as a fire fighter and then board member, devoted 48 years of service to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District

• Arlinda Heineck, who as director of community development for the city of Menlo Park, worked on the El Camino Real/downtown specific plan, the city’s housing element in the general plan, and an update to the city’s general plan.

