Science Night returns to the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 28

On Thursday, September 28, the Menlo Park Library will be hosting its fifth Science Night for adults, teens, and elementary school-aged children.

Displays and hands-on activities will be hosted by organizations including Children’s Discovery Museum, Aquarium of the Bay, Science Made Fun, San Francisco Zoo, SETI Institute, MVCode,Tech Rocks and the M-A Robotics team.

Attendees will be able to visit the various demonstration and exhibit stations at their own pace during this free event, which will take place from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

The Menlo Park Main Library is located at 800 Alma Street. The Menlo Park Library Science Night is funded in part by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.