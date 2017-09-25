Live next to or near San Francisquito Creek? Come learn about some upcoming projects

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (SFCJPA) is seeking input from the general public and interested stakeholders regarding its project to provide flood protection, ecosystem restoration and recreational benefits for the section of San Francisquito Creek upstream of Highway 101.

The SFCJPA has incorporated into its analysis of project alternatives the community feedback received in writing and at four public meetings in January and February 2017 regarding the scope of its Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The scoping process solicited input on the potential project objectives, alternatives, and environmental criteria to be evaluated in the EIR.

The community is now invited to two public workshops and a field trip to receive an update on the development of the EIR and provide additional input on project alternatives. Input collected from these meetings will be compiled by an outside facilitator and will supplement the work to advance the Draft EIR, which is anticipated to be released by the end of 2017.

The workshop summaries and tour materials will be posted online at sfcjpa.org. In addition, there will be another opportunity for you to provide input during the public comment period after the Draft EIR is released, which is anticipated in late 2017.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 – Workshop #1

Laurel School Upper Campus, 275 Elliott Drive, Menlo Park, CA

6 pm: Open house to view project displays and speak with the project team.

6:30-9 pm: Workshop includes a project progress report, a hands-on table-top exercise and group discussion.

While walk-ins will be welcome, to ensure that adequate supplies, materials and refreshments are on hand, please RSVP by Sept. 29 to jpa@sfcjpa.org.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 – Site tour of key project areas

9-10:30 am: Field trip of potential project sites between Pope-Chaucer Bridge and Highway 101.

Bus space is limited and RSVP is required by Sept. 29 to jpa@sfcjpa.org.

Meet at the parking lot on the Woodland Avenue side of the University Circle/Four Seasons Hotel property, 1900 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA. Park in any space on the property near Woodland Avenue and follow the signs to the bus pick up location.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 – Workshop #2

Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto, CA

6 pm: Open house to view project displays and speak with the project team.

6:30-9 pm: Workshop includes a recap from previous workshop, stakeholder presentations, explanation of project factors, and group discussion.

Photo of kayaker in creek last January taken by Robb Most (c) 2017