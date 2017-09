“What’s in a species name” is topic of free USGS evening public lecture

John B. French, Jr., Center Director USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center, will give the next USGS evening lecture on Thursday Sept. 28 at 7:00 pm. The topic is “What’s in a species name?” which will look at how wildlife management relies on modern systematics research and museum collections. The lecture will take place in Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd. in Menlo Park.