21st annual Sidewalk Fine Arts & Crafts Fall Fest set to Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

Downtown Menlo Park plays host to the Menlo Park Sidewalk Fine Arts and Crafts Fall Fest on Saturday, September 30, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday, October 1, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Taking place along Santa Cruz Avenue, the Fall Fest is free to the public and features an an array of original works by more than 50 artists and craft makers including paintings, jewelry, photography, unique wood items, clothing, accessories, toys and more.

All of the artists will be on hand to visit with patrons while some will be demonstrating their craft during the show.

InMenlo File photo (c) 2012