Next up for Diane Flynn: Reboot Accel roadshow to help women restart their careers with visits to six companies

We first caught up with Menlo Park resident Diane Flynn two years ago when she was just getting what was then called Reboot Accelerator for Women off the ground.

That program has blossomed into ReBoot Accel, which has served over 700 women in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta and soon Houston. Quite an accomplishment for a woman who was just dipping her toe back into the job market after staying home to raise three children for 16 years!

“I really think the market was ripe to take off,” she said reflecting on the success of her venture. “There are so many women who have invested in their education, invested in their career, but took some time off.

“For some, the purpose they’re staying home for has left the house. Others are going through a life transition like getting divorced or being widowed. They feel educated and energized and want to accomplish something meaningful outside the house.

“There are limited resources available to help these women. That’s why we got calls from all over the country.”

Diane’s continuing to build out programs. ReBoot Accel is launching its new Silicon Valley Roadshow Accelerator in partnership with six of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies. The latest accelerator will not only equip women who are either returning to work or are looking to hone their skills but also provide attendees an “inside look” at companies who embrace this demographic.

Each of the six sessions will be held at a different Silicon Valley company — SurveyMonkey, LinkedIn, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Visa, Facebook and Walmart eCommerce.

Each session will touch on a different theme, for example, ‘Get LinkedIn and Rev Your Resume to Your Goals’, at LinkedIn, and ‘Leverage Social Media to Build Your Brand and Business’, at JetBlue Technology Ventures.

“More and more companies are recognizing that this is a talent pool they should be embracing,” said Diane. “These companies acknowledge the tremendous soft and hard skills women bring when they return to the workforce after a pause. In addition, training costs are often low and retention is high.”

Women can attend sessions on an individual day basis for $250, or attend the entire program for the special September price of $995 (scholarships available). Registration is available online.

“As an employee of JetBlue Technology Ventures as well as an alumnae of ReBoot Accel, I understand the challenges that women face returning to work today”, said Dana Posey, JetBlue Operations Manager. “ReBoot Accel helped me overcome many hurdles when reentering the workforce so I am delighted the Silicon Valley Roadshow will do the same for other ambitious women who are excited to get back to paid work.”

Photo of Diane Flynn by Irene Searles (c) 2015