JAVA coding for teens set to begin on October 1

Award winning organization MathAndCoding presents this special introductory Java Programming class for students in 6th grade and above at the Menlo Park Library..

This workshop is mainly intended for students with no previous experience in using Java or any other structural programming language. Students learn all basic concepts of java. At the end of the workshop, they will be able to develop programs using arithmetic, logical operations, control structures, loops, methods, recursions and many more. They also get a very brief introduction to Object Oriented Programming (if time permits).

The workshop consists of 4-6 sessions of 2 hours each. Each session builds on the concepts learned from the previous sessions. Students do interesting projects in each session. Register only if you can attend all the sessions. The workshop also involves students doing about 1-2 hours of homework programs every week. Please take that also into consideration when registering.

Sundays: 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, and 10/22 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Each teen needs to bring a laptop and charging cord. No Chromebooks or tablets. They need to download JDK/Eclipse on their laptops. Please visit http://www.mathandcoding.org/online-java-tutorial.html for instructions on how to download the software.

Register online