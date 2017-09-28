Menlo Park City Council to hold special meeting on district elections

A special meeting of the Menlo Park City Council will be held at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, October 4, to discuss adopting a resolution that would declare the City’s intent to transition from at-large City Council elections to by-district elections. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 701 Laurel Street.

The meeting will be open to the public and the City encourages anyone who is interested to attend. For an agenda of the meeting, please visit menlopark.org/AgendaCenter