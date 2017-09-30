TechWomen comes to the Menlo Park Library on October 2

Women working in STEM from five different African and Middle East countries, joined by their professional mentor from Symantec, will share their experiences and talk about the program — TechWomen — that brought them all together in a presentation at the Menlo Park Library on October 2 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The organization’s goal is to empower, connect and support the next generation of women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) from Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East by providing them the access and opportunity needed to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and inspire women and girls in their communities.

Through mentorship and exchange, TechWomen strengthens participants’ professional capacity, increases mutual understanding between key networks of professionals, and expands girls’ interest in STEM careers by exposing them to female role models.