“Nora Webster” is Menlo Park Library Literature Book Club’s October pick

Join the Menlo Park Library Literature Book Club for a discussion of the novel Nora Webster by Colm Tóibín on Tuesday, October 10 from 7:15 to 8:30 pm at the library.

About the book

“Widowed at forty, with four children and not enough money, Nora has lost the love of her life, Maurice, the man who rescued her from the stifling world to which she was born. And now she fears she may be drawn back into it. Wounded, strong-willed, clinging to secrecy in a tiny community where everyone knows your business, Nora is drowning in her own sorrow and blind to the suffering of her young sons, who have lost their father. Yet she has moments of stunning empathy and kindness, and when she begins to sing again, after decades, she finds solace, engagement, a haven — herself.” — Provided by publisher.

About the author

Colm Tóibín is an Irish writer. His novel Brooklyn (2008) was Costa novel of the year, and his short-story collection The Empty Family has been shortlisted for the Frank O’Connor prize. In 2006 he was appointed to the Arts Council in Ireland, and he is currently Leonard Milberg lecturer in Irish letters at Princeton University. — from the guardian.com