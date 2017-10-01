Popular pancake breakfast and fire station open house set for Oct. 7

The Annual Pancake Breakfast benefitting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, will be held on Saturday, October 7, at the Menlo Park Fire District Headquarters at 300 Middlefield Road from 7:30 to 11:00 am.

This family-friendly community event is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula (JLPA•MP), the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Stanford Park Hotel. The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation is a nonprofit organization built to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and promote burn prevention.

Advance ticket purchase is not required, but a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child will be requested at the door.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” said Fire Marshal Jon Johnston of the Menlo Park Fire District. “It’s a pleasure to partner with the Junior League and other local community organizations to raise money for this worthy cause.”

“We’re honored to support the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in their life-changing work with burn survivors,” said Marfrisa Geronimo Gipner, JLPA•MP President. “As the Junior League celebrates 52 years of volunteer service in the community, we look forward to this fun and important annual event.”

Last year’s breakfast raised approximately $12,000 for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and organizers hope to top that number this year. Proceeds from the event help the foundation provide much-needed programs for burn survivors in California.

File photo from 2014 pancake breakfast (c) 2014