Pumpkin Time

It’s that time of the year when pumpkins start to show up everywhere. We’re still a ways away from Halloween but the orange cousin in the squash family provides an annual reminder of the trick or treats coming soon!

This weekend the Palo Alto Arts Center held its annual Great Glass Pumpkin Patch festival. This event has always been good fun – literally hundreds (thousands?) of blown glass pumpkins spread out on the lawn and patio areas at the center.

This year I wandered the event with my family – who found it hard to resist bringing some home. I left my “big” camera behind and took pictures using a new Apple iPhone 8 Plus – with an upgraded camera and some fun new portrait lighting features. Here are a few examples showing off the beauty of these glass pumpkins and the excellent color rendition of this new iPhone camera.