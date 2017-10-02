Atherton police seeking witnesses to early morning hit and run

At approximately 6:40 am today (Oct. 2), a felony hit and run collision occurred on Atherton Avenue at Elena Avenue involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, causing injuries to the bicyclist.

The suspect vehicle, possibly a blue 1996-2002 Saturn Ion, was last seen traveling westbound on Atherton Avenue. The vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror and other body moulding.

If you witnessed this event, or see a vehicle matching this description, please contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.