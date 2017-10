St Raymond Pumpkin Festival takes place October 6th and 7th

St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 6 from 3:30-9:00 pm and October 7 from 12-6:00 pm.

It features something for everyone: pony rides, climbing spider maze, bungee trampoline, face painting, bounce houses, pumpkin sales, carnival games, food, beer garden, live music and more! Open to the public with free admission.

The church is located at 1100 Santa Cruz Avenue.

File photo (c) 2014