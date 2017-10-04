LifeMoves breakfast sold out but additional donations will be matched

The LifeMoves benefit breakfast on Thursday, Move It Forward, is sold out, but CEO Bruce Ives emails that you can still participate by leveraging the Matching Fund that has been established by the Sobrato Family Foundation.

Writes Bruce about the work of the Menlo Park-based organization:

“As you know, our mission is to return homeless families and individuals to stable housing and self-sufficiency. Last year, LifeMoves provided 244,000 shelter nights for clients and half of those clients were children. 93% of families and 72% of single adults who completed a LifeMoves transitional housing program successfully returned to stable housing.

“Thank you for supporting the clients served by LifeMoves throughout the year, and especially through special events like the Move It Forward Benefit Breakfast this week.

“It is only with your ongoing support that we will be able to continue to innovate and to build and offer even stronger leadership in the year ahead.”

Matching donations can be made online; when donating, add a comment that your donation is being made in conjunction with the benefit breakfast.