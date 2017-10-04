Lily Liu Guzheng benefit concert for Neighbors Abroad set for October 7

A special event featuring a mixture of Western and Eastern culture through musical performances on the Guzheng (an ancient Chinese instrument with over 2,500 years of history), piano, violin, and flute, as well as demonstrations of Tai Chi and dance, will take place on the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center on October 7 at 7:00 pm.

This event is organized by Lily Liu, a Senior at Gunn High school. Students from both Palo Alto high schools will be contributing their efforts into this concert.

All donations and net proceeds will go to non-profit organization Neighbors Abroad, the official Sister City organization of Palo Alto. The mission is to provide the people of Palo Alto and its sister cities an understanding of each other as individuals, as communities, and as countries — and to foster a better understanding of the world.

This program utilizes part of the City of Menlo Park’s allotment of programmable days at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center (M-A PAC) as part of the City’s joint use agreement with the Sequoia Union High School District.