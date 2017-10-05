Nationally-known floral designer Ron Morgan headlines Holidays on a High Note

Another sell-out is expected for the upcoming 20th anniversary of Holidays on a High Note, a charity event hosted by the Foothill Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service.

Anticipating at least 200 guests at the Menlo Circus Club, the Foothill Auxiliary will once again welcome floral design celebrity, Ron Morgan, to “lecture” on floral design as he creates his magical designs on stage. Mr. Morgan is well known for his unique and humorous style adding another delightful dimension to his ravishing floral compositions. He’s also the author of four books, which will be on sale at the event..

“I’ve been doing this for 50 years and never know exactly what I’m going to create,” Ron said in a phone interview from his home in Puerta Vallarta when asked what attendees might see this year. But he did reveal his favorite flower, although choosing was difficult. “White tulips,” he declared.

The event also includes an artisan boutique of jewelry, clothing, and accessories, auction items including Mr. Morgan’s on-the-spot creations, an inspiring visual feast of holiday tablescapes and a sumptuous luncheon.

All proceeds from ticket sales, the silent & live auctions, 20 percent of the boutique vendors sales, with a special focus on the fund-a-need for Foster Youth will benefit the varied programs of the Peninsula Family Service.

The event will be held on Monday, October 16, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Menlo Circus Club. Tickets can be purchased online. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, October 13th.