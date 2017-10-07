Firemen flipping pancakes bring out the smiles this morning in Menlo Park

It may have been chilly early this morning in Menlo Park — yes, mid-40s! — but that didn’t diminish the fun and excitement of the annual pancake breakfast held at the Menlo Park First District headquarters on Middlefield Road.

18-old-month old Dylan (top) took in the scene from the bumper of a fire truck while the Blackburn family — Page, Charlie and Scott — enjoyed their breakfast inside the station. Looks like moms like to sit on Old Tom as much as the kids if the photo of Michelle Hostrup Fong and daughter Nicole is any indication. All are residents of Menlo Park. Finally, a boy looks pleased with his helping of pancakes dished up by one of the firemen.

The event is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula (JLPA•MP), the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Stanford Park Hotel. It benefits rhe Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, a nonprofit organization built to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and promote burn prevention.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017