Registration opens today for pumpkin decorating at Menlo Park Library

Pumpkins, paints, and crafts will be waiting for kids who sign up for pumpkin decorating at the Menlo Park Library on Oct. 28, 2017, from 10:30 am-3:00 pm. Just bring imagination and an art smock or old t-shirt!.

There will be two sessions, divided by age group. Ages 2-6 from 10:30 am-Noon and ages 7-11 from 1:30-3:00 pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and a maximum of two children can be supervised by one adult.

Registration opens on October 7 and space is limited. Register for 2-6 age group. Register for 7-11 age group.