Sing-along to the film Frozen on October 8

Sing-along to the words of the Academy Award-nominated film Frozen on October 8 at 1:00 pm at the M-A PAC. Dress up as Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, or your favorite Frozen character!

This sing-along event is highly interactive with in-movie antics and a special “Fun Pack” for advance ticket buyers. Seating is limited; Fun Pack quantities are limited and may not be available for walk-in patrons.

Tickets (available online) are $14.00 through Oct. 7; $18.00 at the door; free: 3-years or younger.