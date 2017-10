Spotted: Twins eyeing snake amidst the pumpkins at Webb Ranch

Jax and Finn, the grandsons of Menlo Park residents Carol and Bill Mince, found themselves eye to eye with a snake today while visiting the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch. The reptile zoo is a new attraction this year — and clearly a hit. We’ll have more coverage of the popular Halloween destination tomorrow.

Photo courtesy of Carol Mince