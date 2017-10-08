Animals get blessed this morning at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

Accompanying their humans in the pews of Trinity Church this morning were well-behaved dogs along with other more skittish pets — cats, birds, bunnies — in pet carriers.

It was the Menlo Park church’s annual blessing of the animals service held nearest to the Feast of St. Francis, known — somewhat mythically noted the Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett — for his kindness to animals and care for the environment.

The amazing thing: There was hardly a peep by any of the assembled pets, a miracle in its own right!

Photo of Dennis Nugent and Maggie (looking suitably devout) by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017