Animals get blessed this morning at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 8, 2017

Accompanying their humans in the pews of Trinity Church this morning were well-behaved dogs along with other more skittish pets — cats, birds, bunnies — in pet carriers.

It was the Menlo Park church’s annual blessing of the animals service held nearest to the Feast of St. Francis, known — somewhat mythically noted the Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett — for his kindness to animals and care for the environment.

The amazing thing: There was hardly a peep by any of the assembled pets, a miracle in its own right!

Photo of Dennis Nugent and Maggie (looking suitably devout) by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017

