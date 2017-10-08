The Monster Squad invades Menlo Park Library on October 10

The 1980’s cult classic, The Monster Squad, featuring Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Mummy and company, who have a run-in with a bunch of meddling kids, will screen at the Menlo Park Library on October 10 at 6:30 pm.

You know who to call when you have ghosts, but who do you call when you have monsters?

The Monster Squad [rated PG-13] is a group of pre-teens who idolize classic monster movies. Imagine the kids’ surprise when Dracula, the Mummy, the Gill-man, the Wolf Man, and Frankenstein’s monster turn out to be real — and trying to take over the world!