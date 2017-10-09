Pumpkins and the preschool set take center stage at St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by the St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival over the weekend where activities included pony rides, bungee trampoline, bounce houses, games, and face painting. Adults enjoyed the beer garden and live music.

But looking at Robb’s resulting photos, one thing stood out: the delight of preschoolers as they went about selecting just the right pumpkin.

We present a selection here to get your work week off with smile!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017