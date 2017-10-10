Finish folk pop duo, Vellamo, appears in Menlo Park on Oct. 21

In Finnish mythology, Vellamo is the goddess of the sea.

In the world of music, Vellamo is the performing & songwriting team of Pia Leinonen and Joni Tiala. Their music is characterized by haunting melodies, ethereal vocals, and virtuosic guitar styling. They write instantly-memorable songs in English as well as in their native Finnish, and they also perform traditional ballads from the Finnish, Celtic and Scandinavian folk traditions.

Enjoy an entertaining musical performance, as well as an introduction to the Finnish language and folk music tradition, on Saturday, October 21 from 11:00 to noon at the City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.).

This free event is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.