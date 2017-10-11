Menlo Park city schools seek input from community on long-term financial planning

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Erik Burmeister invites members of the MPCSD community — future, current, and former district parents, as well as all taxpayers and interested community members — to provide their input regarding the district’s long-term financial planning.

The Board seeks community input on how to address the district’s fiscal demands at two public information and input sessions on October 24, 2017 and February 6, 2018, both beginning at 6:00 pm in the Boardroom at 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton.

As a community-funded school district, Menlo Park City School District depends on a combination of property tax revenue, parcel tax revenue, and educational foundation gifts to provide the world-class education for which it is known. With a 40% student enrollment increase over the last 12 years and future increases expected with new development in the area, as well as increasing staffing and program costs, MPCSD staff and elected Board members are dedicated to ensuring sound fiscal planning.

MPCSD remains grateful for the community’s support of the March 2017 Measure X parcel tax. As communicated during the campaign, Measure X revenues combined with $2.2 million in cuts only mitigate increasing costs for about the next four years. Now is the time to have a community-wide conversation regarding how we will prioritize the myriad of programs, staffing, and resources in the longer term.

High-level financial information will be provided at each input session prior to public comment. The October event will focus on general comments, while the February event will invite specific feedback on specific options. Superintendent Burmeister plans to present the results of the Long-Term Financial Planning Initiative at the regular Board meeting scheduled for June 5, 2018.

In addition to the public input sessions, interested individuals may submit comment to the district by emailing info@mpcsd.org or visiting our monthly information table at the Menlo Park Farmer’s Market on one of the following dates: Nov 19, Dec 17, Jan 14, Feb 11, Mar 18, Apr 22, or May 20 (dates subject to change). For more information, please contact Parke Treadway, Public Information Officer at info@mpcsd.org.