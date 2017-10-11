Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith hosts tree planting meeting on Oct. 19

Community members are invited to a meeting hosted by Mayor Kirsten Keith to discuss planting trees in the Belle Haven neighborhood, co-sponsored by Canopy and Facebook, on Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Menlo Park Senior Center (110 Terminal Ave.)

Speakers include Catherine Martineau, Executive Director of Canopy and Lauren Swezey, Sustainability and Community Outreach Manager of Facebook.

Canopy has a program to plant trees in private yards. If you would like to have a tree planted on your property, please come to this meeting to find out more. Ms. Swezey will discuss an idea to plant trees on Chilco Street.

