M-A cancels all outdoor athletic events including Friday’s football game

InMenlo received this email from M-A co-athletic director Steven Kryger:

“Our district, school, and athletic administrators have been monitoring the communications from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District the past few days in response to the local air quality being effected by the wildfires in the North Bay.

“In the best interest of the health of our student-athletes, coaches, and officials, we have made the decision to cancel all outdoor athletic events for the remainder of the week. This includes the football games scheduled for Friday night vs. Aragon High School at Coach Parks Field.

“Any games rescheduled will be posted on our athletic website, www.bearsathletics.org.”

Note: Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo School are also cancelling various sporting events; check the schools’ websites for latest information.

Photo of M-A football field by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c)2014