New scholarship fund established in honor of M-A student Aisea Bojack Mataele

Three M-A parents – Stella Bergan, Susan Mohr, and Stacey Alexander – along with M-A football coach Adhir Ranipati worked together to establish the Aisea Bojack Mataele Scholarship Fund to honor the Menlo-Atherton High School student who passed away last December from a rare illness. Here is the announcement:

“It is with enormous “Bear Pride” that we announce the Aisea “Bojack” Mataele Scholarship Fund. As many of you know, our community lost a dear friend and beloved Menlo-Atherton student/athlete when Aisea Bojack Mataele passed away on December 21, 2016 from a rare illness.

“We have established the scholarship fund to help carry on the amazing legacy that Aisea left at M-A as a scholar, an athlete and a true gentleman in every respect. As an accomplished two sport athlete, playing both football and basketball, Aisea was a humble giant who was the emotional rock for many of his friends, and served as an inspiration to his peers both on the field and in the class room.

“The Aisea “Bojack” Mataele Scholarship will be awarded to a football player who embraces the qualities and characteristics that Aisea demonstrated during his time at M-A. They will have accomplished the same goals and high standards that Aisea maintained and excel at all three pillars of the M-A Football Program which include academics, athletics and community service.

“We invite you to help us. To read more about Aisea’s story, make a donation, and make a difference in the life of another M-A student in honor of Aisea “Bojack” Mataele, please visit our web page.”