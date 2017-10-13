Where to donate – and what’s needed – for victims of North Bay fires

Seaport Storage, just off of Woodside Road and Highway 101, has arranged to deliver needed items for fire victims to its facility in the North Bay. A complete list is below.

Justin Wethington, manager of Seaport Storage, is in direct communication and cooperation with the shelters in the wine country. The list was sent to him by his counterpart there.

The address is 1703 E. Bayshore Rd, Redwood City; the facility will take donations from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“We’re taking up loads today and tomorrow and will continue to take donations all next week,” said Justin. “We’ll probably make two more trips to the North Bay toward the end of next week.”

He also supplied InMenlo with a list of participating sponsors, both individuals and organizations. They include Woodside Terrace Kiwanis Club (Justin is an active board member), the David Brett Company (owner of Seaport Storage), Mary Gilles of Alain Pinel Palo Alto, Lynne Mercer Alain Pinel Menlo Park, Woodside Priory School, Henry Ford Elementary, Collection 55 Wine Cellars, Google School, Amazon.com, John Muir Medical-Walnut Creek, Kaiser-Walnut Creek, among others.

List of needed items

Water – lots of it.

Gatorade – people are dehydrated from smoke in the air

Hygiene products – male/female shavers, soap, tooth brush, tooth paste, etc

Diapers – infants, toddlers, elderly

Food – MRE’s (ready to eat food) and canned goods

Masks – preferably clean air circulating masks, but basic clinical masks are effective in that they prevent debris from being breathed in – n95’s

Clothes – Note: Seaport Storage is not accepting clothes from residents but rather just from retail stores – socks & undergarments for men/ women/children

Baby formula

Cots

Blankets

Pillows

Coffee – K cups & ground

Dog and cat food

Pet beds and toys

Fire extinguishers

Generators

Flash lights

Batteries

Photos courtesy of Justin Wethington/Seaport Storage